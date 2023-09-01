IGP Dampare speaks to John Mahama all the time - COP Mensah alleges

General News of Friday, 1 September 2023

A Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah has alleged that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare is consistently in contact with former president John Dramani Mahama.



COP Alex Mensah revealed this to cement his earlier claim that IGP Dampare is affiliated with the opposition NDC and is out to ensure the NDC comes into power in 2024.



COP George Alex Mensah who has been identified as one of the persons whose voices are heard on the leaked tape planning to oust IGP Dampare made this statement before the seven-member committee instituted to probe the content of the anti-IGP audio.



When one of the committee members, Member of Parliament for Builsa North, James Agalga asked him to confirm a statement (IGP is always talking to Mahama) he said in the audio, he replied



“Yes, I said it. I said.”



Agalga continued with “So, the IGP is always talking to President Mahama, you know that for a fact?”



COP Mensah replied, “That is from my intelligence.”



COP Mensah over the last two days while appearing before the committee has made several allegations against the IGP, describing him as the worst IGP he has come across.





Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with a leading member of the NPP Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections. The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed. He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have, however, stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



