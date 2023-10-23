IGP Dampare draws praise for 'obeying' traffic rules

General News of Monday, 23 October 2023

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is drawing praise from several Ghanaians on social media after a video of his ‘obeying’ road traffic rules went viral.



In the said video, the IGP’s Toyota Highlander stopped when the traffic light turned red.



His entire entourage also stopped and were behind him.



“The IGP is in traffic. When the light turned red, he did not pass… he stopped with his entire convoy. A whole IGP… God bless the IGP,” the man who took the video can be heard saying.



The IGP took off immediately the traffic light turned green.



Section 28 of the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (ACT 683) states that all persons driving a car or riding a motorcycle or a bicycle who fail to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign (traffic light) commits an offence and is liable to summary conviction to a fine not exceeding 100 penalty unities or a prison term not exceeding 6 months.



Road users are required to be prepared to stop when the traffic light turns yellow; stop when it turns red and move when it turns green.



But the police who are supposed to be enforcing this law are often seen flouting it.



