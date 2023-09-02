IGP Dampare deserves our support not hatred – Senyo Horsi to Ghanaians

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Finance and Economic Policy analyst, Senyo Hosi has urged politicians to desist from sabotaging the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from his duties as head of the Police Service.



According to him, the IGP has been hands-on and practical with his approach to issues since he assumed the position.



In a post on Facebook, the policy expert said the appointment of Dr. Dampare is the most meritocratic and non-political decision so far by President Akufo-Addo.



“It was exciting to hear he had been appointed IGP. I told many that if this is still the same Dampare I had met, then this must be one of the most meritocratic and non-political decisions H.E. NADAA will ever make.



“As a friend of politicians from both sides, I could hear grumblings from the extremists and hopefulness from the moderates of both parties after his appointment.



“Fast forward, and we get to the Assin North by-election. Former and present Ministers with whom I debated reached out and remarked, “Senyo, you were right, the guy is very organised and professional. You can imagine the ‘I told you so’ grin on my face,” he said.



He also shared the intervention of the IGP during the demonstration by some Ghanaians in the wake of the domestic debt exchange.



“Dampare was at it again when the tensions escalated during our Anti-DDE campaign, and our MEGA picketing dubbed Occupy MoF was set to take off. Many had travelled from far, including members from Bolgatanga.



“It was almost midnight on the eve of the MEGA picketing, when he called and said: “My brother, please, we need to de-escalate this. My men are on standby to provide the required protection, but I’ll opt to prevent than contain. Please tell me your issues, and let me do my all to facilitate its resolution.”



He urged politicians to desist from obstruction the IGP in his service to the nation.



“To the political lunatics on campaign platforms, or in uniform, I have this for you: you own not Ghana, and Ghana is bigger than your greedy, narrow mindedness. As the Ashantis say, “Onipa ye adiaa, ose ayeyi. Se wo enyi na ye aa, ensei ni din.” Translated: “When someone does well, he deserves to be praised. If you will not praise him, don’t destroy his name.”



“Dampare is doing great. If you can’t applaud or support him, then at least, don’t stand in his way”