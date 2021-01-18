General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

IFEST calls on gov’t to suspend the reopening of schools

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Institute for Education Studies(IFEST) has called on government and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to suspend the reopening of schools until all Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) promised by the President are distributed to schools.



In a press release issued today, IFEST stated that they find the actions of the GES and government, “very unacceptable that, most of the Basic Schools are yet to receive any form of PPE’s as promised by relevant authorities”.





According to reports coming from most schools in the country it is has been confirmed that they are still yet to receive PPEs as promised by government.



They believe this should be done as soon as possible because, “Covid-19 is in the ascendency in the country and this situation is likely to put both teachers and students at risk and should not be allowed to continue”.



They also called on parents and guardians to provide their wards with at least a nose mask and hand sanitizer to enable them follow the protocols while the wait for the PPEs to be provided.



In his 21st address to the nation on measures taken against COVID-19, President Akufo-Addo announced that children in kindergarten, primary and Junior High, in both private and public schools, will be back in school from 15th January, 2021.



The President further outlined measures that will been taken to ensure that safety of students before school resumes.



He stated: “Government, through the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, will ensure that all institutions, public and private, are fumigated and disinfected.



Schools and institutions, with their own hospitals and clinics, will be equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment, and have isolation centres to deal with any positive cases. All other school and institutions, without their own clinics and hospitals, have been mapped to health facilities”.