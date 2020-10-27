General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

IEA Twitter poll shows 57.3% 'satisfied' with Akufo-Addo administration’s performance

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

An Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) poll has revealed 57.3 percent of participants said they were “very satisfied” with the performance of under the current administration.



This comes after some 5,626 people participated in a poll asking their view on how the current administration under President Akufo-Addo has performed.



According to the poll conducted on Twitter via the Institute’s page on October 16, 2020, showed that some 29 percent of participants said they were “very dissatisfied” with the current administration’s performance.



Further results showed that out of the remaining 13.7 percent and 6.3 percent of participants said they “satisfied,” while 7.4 percent also from the poll said they were “dissatisfied.”



The poll, however, was retweeted by the official handle of President Akufo-Addo via Twitter on Monday, October 27, 2020.



Ghana will on December 7 2020 go to the polls to elect a president and Members of Parliament for various constituencies as part of a four-year constitutional mandate.



With aspirants determined to win the elections, there have been several promises made to citizens and the electorate towards improving their social and economic lives if given the nod to rule.



See results from the IEA Twitter poll here:





On 16th Oct, the Institute conducted a twitter poll asking Ghanaians how satisfied they are with the performance of the current government.



5,626 people participated in the poll. Of these, 57.3% said they were "very satisfied", while 29% said they were "very dissatisfied". pic.twitter.com/yHNi8nVYbE — IEA Ghana (@IEAGhana) October 26, 2020

