Politics of Monday, 14 December 2020

IDEG joins calls for NDC to seek legal redress over 2020 elections outcome

Executive Director of IDEG, Dr Emmanuel Akwetey

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has joined a host of organisations such as the UN and ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to urge the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to go to court to challenge the 2020 election results.



The NDC is alleging electoral fraud by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) and says the results declared by the electoral management body for the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections are “fictionalised.”



NDC presidential candidate and former President, John Dramani Mahama, has indicated that the party will pursue peaceful means to reverse the EC’s declaration, but there have been demonstrations by some members of the party in parts of the country.



Executive Director of IDEG, Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, told Accra-based Citi News on Monday that the NDC will get fair and proper settlement over its election results grievances.



“We say the parties should go to court and fortunately, their leaders committed to go to court on December 4 when they signed the peace pact. If the court proceedings we saw in 2012 is anything to go by, I think we will get to know the truth about the election results and it will inform us [the electorates]. Also, sometimes, it is only the court that has the power to bring about the reforms we might want to see in the EC,” he said.



In 2020, then opposition candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, went to court to challenge the results of that year’s election at the Supreme Court.



The apex court upheld the declaration of the EC that the presidential election was won by then-President John Dramani Mahama.



Speaking to Citi News on Monday, December 14, 2020, the Dr Akwetey said the EC too could be taken to court to answer pressing questions about its conduct of the recent polls.



“Going to court doesn’t mean the political parties alone, the EC itself which is the umpire of the elections will have to answer a number of questions and all those with issues will have a way to speak out so that the issue can be resolved,” Dr Akwetey said.



Dr. Akwetey also said protests by NDC members in Ho, Ashaiman and other parts of the country over the election results would spark violence.

“I am of the view that if members of parties are called out to demonstrate, the incidence or the likelihood of counter-demonstration will be high in some regions and strongholds and that violence will be a huge distraction and it will dent the peaceful way of resolving this issue,” he said.



Official figures released by the EC for the 2020 elections says the NPP candidate, President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the polls after obtaining 51.48% of total votes cast while the candidate for the NDC, John Dramani Mahama obtained 47.86% of the total votes.



Also according to the results, none of the two parties currently has a clear Majority in Parliament.



The NPP won 137 seats in Parliament while the NDC won 136 seats with one seat occupied by an independent candidate. A party needs at least 138 seats to form a Majority government.



The results for Sene West, which is being contested, is yet to be released.



The NDC says the elections have been stolen for the incumbent party.

