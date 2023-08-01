ICGC’s Greater Works Conference opens today

Religion of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: ICGC

Greater Works 2023, the annual conference of the International Central Gospel Church, opens today in Accra.



The 5-day conference is held to climax the church’s 40 days of Power, a time of fasting and praying, and will run from today, Monday 31st July, through the week to Friday, 4th August 2023. There will be both morning and evening sessions at the church’s campus at Christ Temple East, Teshie.



Since its inception in 1987 at the Baiden Powell Hall, the conference has not only grown tremendously in number but has greatly impacted the lives of people all over the world with tens of thousands of participants gathering daily for each year’s edition.



The conference features a blend of music, prayer and word ministrations.



This year's Greater Works Conference will receive the ministry of Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo of Kingsway International Christian Center (KICC), London; Bishop Tudor Bismark of Jabula New Life Covenant Church, Harare-Zimbabwe; Bishop Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Lagos-Nigeria; and Conference Host and General Overseer of ICGC, Pastor Mensa Otabil.



Each speaker will bring a message of encouragement, direction and empowerment to attendees in person as well as those joining online across the nations of the world.



Music at this year’s Greater Works will be provided by CT Praise, Lumina and various ICGC Genre Choirs.



The conference will open tonight with a thematic message and Communion Service by Pastor Mensa Otabil.



The final day of Greater Works 2023 on Friday 4th August 2023 will be an anointing service where participants will be charged to go out there and do greater works, as the conference’s name connotes.