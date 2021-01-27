Health News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

ICGC Christ Temple’s support to Korle Bu Children’s Cancer Unit lifesaving – Dr. Renner

ICGC Christ Temple donation to the Korle Bu Children’s Cancer Unit

Head of the Paediatric Oncology Unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Dr. Lorna Renner has described Christ Temple of the International Central Gospel Church’s annual support to the Children’s Cancer Unit as a life-saving gesture.



Since 2011, over 1,500 children have benefited from annual support by the church to the Unit.



In 2020, the church donated GH¢200,000 to the center. Over 200 children benefited from the donation made in support of the treatment of children with cancer.



On Wednesday, January 27, the Church again donated an amount of GH¢200,000 to the Unit.



Presenting the amount, the wife of the General overseer, Mrs. Joy Otabil, said the joy of the church was to have learnt that many of the children that had benefited from the financial support had fully recovered and were living productive lives.



“It is our prayer that aside improving the healthcare of children living with cancer, this gesture will strengthen the faith of the children and their families and the medical staff,” she said.



Mrs Otabil explained that the amount donated was generated through Christ Temple’s annual charity programme dubbed Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh. Last year's was held on 24th December.



She also used the opportunity to thank everyone who was able to donate to the cause.



Receiving the amount on behalf of the hospital, Dr. Renner said the donation was a lifesaver for the hospital due to the novel coronavirus that has affected lives and businesses.



She disclosed that the amount received last year was spent on the purchase of drugs, PPEs, payment of cancer treatment for children, among others.



“For the first time, we treated over 200 patients last year. Without the support of ICGC last year, many children’s plight may have worsened,” she said.



Dr. Renner said this year’s donation will go a long way to help children who will come in for treatment this year as well.



The donation forms part of several social intervention projects ICGC has been engaging in since its inception.