I would've been selling grasscutter on the Konongo highway but for education - Asabee

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) has remarked that if not for education he would have been selling grasscutter on the Konongo highway.



Advising the Chiefs and people of Kobina Ansa in the Mfantseman Constituency about the importance of education, the astute politician said if not for education he would have been stuck at the coastal fishing area.



He revealed “as for me you know I’m from a village which is Kormantse and my grandparents used to be tigernut farmers and also we used to go for fishing. If not for education I would have still been languishing at the fishing beaches.



He added “I was born at Konongo because my father is an Ashanti so I used to go to the farm so if not for education I would have been standing by the roadside selling some grasscutter by holding its tail.”



The former Member of Parliament (MP), noted that there is a huge difference in the life of those who further their education as compared to those who do not because education makes a lot of difference.



“If you observe those of us who were able to further our education and compare it with those who couldn’t further their education you would see that the difference is huge”, he said at an event covered by MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye.



He continued “When my mother died we did the funeral at Kormantse and when I came home it was my school mate who was sweeping at the funeral grounds since I got him a job at Zoomlion.



“So he came over to me and we were chatting but you could see that he has become old at once. Right now I’m 62 years old but some people have mistaken me to be 40 years old. So education will make a lot of difference in your life”, he concluded.





