I would’ve attended Mahama’s campaign launch if I was invited – Yaw Boateng Gyan

Former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Yaw Boateng Gyan has stated that he was not invited for the launch of former President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign for the party’s flagbearer on Thursday, March 2.



According to him, he would have honoured any such invitation if it had been extended to him even though he belongs to a different camp in the internal contest.



“I did not attend because I was not invited. If I was invited, I would have honoured the invitation. He is a former president, he has been a former leader of the party and we have worked with him before so if he wants to be the flagbearer I would have sat through the event if I was invited, listen to what he has to say and congratulate him,” he told Okay FM in an interview.



Despite not attending the event, Mr Boateng Gyan said he monitored Mr Mahama’s address at the launch through the media.



He noted that while the former president deserves commendation for admitting to his mistakes while he was in power. The address Boateng Gyan said, was overreaching as Mahama spoke as if he had already been elected as flagbearer of the NDC.



Mahama, former Mayor of Kumasi - Kojo Bonsu, a businessman based in the United Kingdom – Ernest Kobea and former Finance Minister – Dr Kwabena Duffour whom Mr Boateng Gyan has thrown his support behind have all filed to contest for the NDC’s flagbearership.



According to Yaw Boateng Gyan, Mr Mahama cannot be the best candidate for the NDC going into the 2024 presidential election due to his performance record.



He said while the former president is quick to tout his infrastructure record, Ghana currently needs a leader that is economically inclined to deal with its challenges hence his support for the former Minister for Finance.







