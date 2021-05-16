I would have been shot if I were CEO of Caleb Kudah's media organisation – Ken Ashigbey

General News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication, Dr Ing Kenneth Ashigbey has said national security operatives who stormed the premises of Citi FM to arrest a journalist, Zoe Abu-Baidoo, would have shot him were he the CEO of the media house.



According to him, he would not have allowed the security operatives into the premises without a warrant.



Also, he was not going to allow any of his staff to be carried away without a lawyer, Mr Ashigbey said.



“If this was when I was General Manager of Joy FM, Chief Operating Officer of Multi TV or as Managing Director of Graphic, I would definitely have been shot because there was definitely no way I was going to allow them into the premises without a warrant and there was definitely also no way I was going to allow them to take any of my staff without a lawyer accompanying them.



“So, I think that at this particular point in time, it is very sad, as a country, [that] we are being exposed to this…” Mr Ashigbey said on news file on Saturday, 15 May 2021.



The former CEO of Graphic was reacting to the arrest of Caleb Kudah, a journalist with Citi FM for filming some abandoned state-acquired vehicles while at the premises of the National Security Ministry.



Mr Kudah allegedly forwarded the secretly recorded videos to his colleague at the office, Ms Abu-Baidoo, prompting an armed invasion of the Adabraka-based radio station by seven armed police officers in three Pickup trucks.



Mr Kudah said he was slapped repeatedly by the national security operatives who arrested him on Tuesday, 11 May 2021.



“They pushed me and I sat on the chair”, he told Citi TV, adding: “They slapped me from the back”.



“I was trying to appeal to them that they had beaten me enough but they were just slapping me from the back”, he narrated.



According to him, “I’ll be talking to another one and someone will just come and slap me from the back.”



One of the security operatives, Caleb noted, kicked him in the groin.



Watch a discussion on the arrest of Caleb Kudah from the 12th minute of the video below



