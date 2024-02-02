I would choose Akufo-Addo over Kufuor any day as the best NPP president – Asenso-Boakye

Politics of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the best president the New Patriotic Party (NPP) tradition has produced in the 4th Republic of Ghana.



Asenso-Boakye, who made this choice after he was asked to choose the best president the NPP tradition has produced between former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Akufo-Addo on Star FM’s Starr Chat, on February 1, 2024, indicated that the latter was the obvious choice.



He said that even though the two men led the country under different circumstances, he would choose Akufo-Addo on any day because he worked closely with him.



“Who is the best president the NPP tradition has produced, President Kufuor or President Akufo-Addo? … I mean when you are making such comparisons, one has to be careful.



“But I will answer the question, Kufuor has played his part and he's left. Akufo-Addo is actually on it. And the decisions, the circumstances under his leadership are totally different from that of President Kufuor,” he said.



Pressed by the host of the programme, Bola Ray, to make a choice, Asenso-Boakye replied “Akufo-Addo.”



He added “Of course, Akufo-Addo. I have worked directly with him, so I know. And I have benefited from his leadership, from his wise council and everything. Even though President Kufuor is also more of a father to me.”



Watch Francis Asenso-Boakye’s remarks in the video below:





I'll choose Akufo-Addo over Kuffour as the best President the NPP has ever produced considering the circumstances both have faced under their leadership.



- Francis Asenso-Boakye | MP for Bantama | Minister, Works & Housing.#StarrChat with @TheRealBolaRay



Watch full interview… pic.twitter.com/2dVbO98Q5d — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) February 2, 2024

BAI/AE