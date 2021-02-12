General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I wonder why Akufo-Addo nominated Hawa Koomson again – Cudjoe expresses shock

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has expressed shock over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to nominate former Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson for another ministerial position.



Madam Hawa Koomson who is the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East is part of 46 persons who the President has submitted their names to Parliament for to approve to occupy ministerial positions in his second term government.



The nomination of Madam Hawa Koomson as the Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture has however been greeted with public discontent.



Her disapproval is mainly over her conduct in the lead-up to the 2020 general elections including her decision to fire a gun at a polling station and her alleged role in some violent events that took place in her constituency.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb ahead of the nominees vetting in Parliament, Franklin Cudjoe said he wonders why President Akufo-Addo renominated her for a ministerial role.



According to the IMANI boss, he expects Parliaments Appointment Committee to question her over her conduct when she goes before the committee for her upcoming vetting.



“Hawa Koomson must be questioned why she decided to be a Rambo woman. I wonder why the president even nominated her again. I mean what is this? Somebody who is wielding guns and firing guns all over the place has been nominated to be a Minister? I think she has questions to answer,” he said.



Meanwhile, Madam Hawa Koomson in an ongoing police investigation has said she fired the gun in self-defense to protect herself and other people around the area from some thugs who had invaded the polling station where the incident took place.



The police is however yet to make a final disclosure on the investigation.