I wonder who advises Mahama on education – Deputy Minister fumes over ‘laptop for vote’ comment

Politics of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education has raised concerns over the education policies and public comments made by former President John Dramani Mahama.



Fordjour questioned the guidance Mahama receives from his advisers, particularly regarding educational matters, asserting that Mahama often "misspeaks" on the subject.



One of the focal points of Fordjour's critique was Mahama's commentary on the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the distribution of laptops to students by the NPP government.



He accused Mahama of insulting both teachers and students by insinuating widespread cheating during WASSCE exams under this government. Additionally, he highlighted Mahama's failure to deliver on promises made during his presidency, such as providing tablets to students.





He further emphasized Mahama's inconsistency in his remarks on education, suggesting a lack of coherence in Mahama's understanding of educational policies and issues.



“Someone who was president in 2016 promised students tablets which he couldn’t fulfil but he is now back criticizing the same policy, so he doesn't know what he is saying.



"Former President John Mahama came to insult teachers and students by suggesting they passed their examinations through cheating. That was a major insult, and he needs to render an apology to them.



“Every time he speaks on education then he misspeaks and says something else. Every time former president John Dramani Mahama speaks he says something else, so I am questioning those who advise him on his comments on education,” he said in an interview on Okay FM on April 8, 2024.



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahama, criticized the government's decision to allocate funds for free tablets to senior high school students, labelling it as a strategic move to secure votes.



During a special public lecture at Wisconsin International University College in Accra, John Mahama voiced his concerns, highlighting the government's neglect of essential ongoing educational projects to focus on tablet distribution.



The former president emphasised the importance of directing state resources towards addressing more urgent needs within the education sector.



"You bring a new curriculum, the children have [had] no textbooks in basic schools for the last four years, and you think that giving pre-tertiary students tablets is more important. Of course, everybody knows the political expediency," he said.



Mahama also expressed scepticism regarding the timing of the tablet distribution, suggesting it is an attempt to sway the votes of pre-tertiary students who will soon be eligible to vote.



"The pre-tertiary students are going to register in May because some of them will be turning 18 years and above; some are 18 already, and they are going to be the ones voting. So, this is a gift to entice them to vote for the current government," he stated.







AM/KOD



Rev. Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education has raised concerns over the education policies and public comments made by former President John Dramani Mahama.



Fordjour questioned the guidance Mahama receives from his advisers, particularly regarding educational matters, asserting that Mahama often "misspeaks" on the subject.



One of the focal points of Fordjour's critique was Mahama's commentary on the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the distribution of laptops to students by the NPP government.



He accused Mahama of insulting both teachers and students by insinuating widespread cheating during WASSCE exams under this government. Additionally, he highlighted Mahama's failure to deliver on promises made during his presidency, such as providing tablets to students.





He further emphasized Mahama's inconsistency in his remarks on education, suggesting a lack of coherence in Mahama's understanding of educational policies and issues.



“Someone who was president in 2016 promised students tablets which he couldn’t fulfil but he is now back criticizing the same policy, so he doesn't know what he is saying.



"Former President John Mahama came to insult teachers and students by suggesting they passed their examinations through cheating. That was a major insult, and he needs to render an apology to them.



“Every time he speaks on education then he misspeaks and says something else. Every time former president John Dramani Mahama speaks he says something else, so I am questioning those who advise him on his comments on education,” he said in an interview on Okay FM on April 8, 2024.



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahama, criticized the government's decision to allocate funds for free tablets to senior high school students, labelling it as a strategic move to secure votes.



During a special public lecture at Wisconsin International University College in Accra, John Mahama voiced his concerns, highlighting the government's neglect of essential ongoing educational projects to focus on tablet distribution.



The former president emphasised the importance of directing state resources towards addressing more urgent needs within the education sector.



"You bring a new curriculum, the children have [had] no textbooks in basic schools for the last four years, and you think that giving pre-tertiary students tablets is more important. Of course, everybody knows the political expediency," he said.



Mahama also expressed scepticism regarding the timing of the tablet distribution, suggesting it is an attempt to sway the votes of pre-tertiary students who will soon be eligible to vote.



"The pre-tertiary students are going to register in May because some of them will be turning 18 years and above; some are 18 already, and they are going to be the ones voting. So, this is a gift to entice them to vote for the current government," he stated.