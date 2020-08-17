General News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Class FM

I won't sell my birthright to any political party – Agyinasare

Bishop Agyinasare, General Overseer of Perez Chapel

The Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has said irrespective of which party is in government, he will always preach and speak the truth.



Asserting his non-partisanship regarding his national transformation agenda, Bishop Agyinasare asked in church on Sunday, 16 August 2020: “Can anyone point to a prophecy I have given for any party, a sermon I have preached for any party?”



He said since 1994 when he moved to settle in Accra with his ministry, he has been cordial with every president of the fourth republic.



“I was at Rawlings’ functions – I was the first to ask that as pastors, we lay hands on him” at the 1996 Emancipation Day event.



He said when Mr John Kufuor came to power, “I was at his every function when I was in town”.



The same with presidents John Evans Atta Mills and John Mahama, he said.



Since Nana Akufo-Addo came into power in 2017, Bishop Agyinasare said: “I have attended every function that I am informed of and available for”.



In 2007, he recalled, “during our 50th birthday as a nation, I was among 87 proud recipients of one of the highest honours of this country – a member of the Order of the Volta” from President John Kufuor “for helping to champion African excellence in my field of endeavour”.



Bishop Agyinasare, who has become known as the Nation’s Prophet and Pastor, said: “For me, 30 years from now, this nation must be able to do same to deserving sons and daughters”.



“Unfortunately”, he noted, “as a nation, over the past many years, we have been sliding and it must change”.



He told Ghanaians to “remember that our main opposition parties are always governments-in-waiting”, adding: “When any of our main opposition parties invite me for a function i would go and not be moved what people say”.



“No matter which government is in power, I would preach and speak the truth”, he noted, pointing out: “I don’t have a problem if any pastor belongs to a particular political party, they have the freedom to choose and associate”.



However, he noted, “for me, by the nature of my calling, I have never had the membership of any political party, so, I can speak to the social conscience of the nation without partiality”.



Bishop Agyinasare repeated his non-partisanship, saying: “I say again that I am no spokesman for any party but an ambassador of heaven and would not sell my birthright to any party”.



“In America, pastors can belong to political parties because they vote on issues”, he said, but “here [Ghana], we don’t vote on issues”.





