Politics of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

I won’t let my guards down despite positive polls – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says he will not be complacent despite polls suggesting he will win the December polls.



“Opinion polls are just opinion polls, and they are votes. Even Though I am encouraged, I am not going to be complacent about it and lose my guard on campaigning.



“Right up to the midnight of December 5 that the laws allow us to the campaign, we will continue to campaign for every single vote in the country and make sure it is ours so on the 7th of December 2020, we will be declared winners of the polls,” the President told Kingdom FM in the Central region.



Two surveys have suggested President Akufo-Addo and the ruling NPP will win the 2020 polls. The latest survey was conducted by the political science department of the University of Ghana.



However, former President John Mahama says he is convinced the National Democratic Congress will win the December 7 polls.



According to him, the party’s internal polls suggest they have already secured parliament with a majority of the 275 seats.



Speaking in the Northern region where is currently campaigning, the NDC flagbearer said Ghanaians have tried his government and that of President Akufo-Addo and can make a better judgement.



“God is great and I’m sure that all of us have lived in this country for more than four years and we have seen the NPP government and we can compare it to the NDC government.



“An opinion poll was carried and more than 60% of Ghanaians say that they are worse off today than they were in 2016.



“NDC; I’m convinced will win the elections. As for the parliamentary elections, from our calculations and the opinion polls, we have won the majority in parliament already. And by God’s grace Yendi will be one of those seats we are going to win,” Mr Mahama said to the cheering crowd.

