General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: 3 News

I won’t interfere with the work of universities – Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Education Minister-designate

Education Minister-designate Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has assured that he will not interfere with the work of public universities in Ghana if he becomes the Education Minister.



He told the Appointments Committee of Parliament during his vetting on Thursday, February 11, that his style is not interference rather, collaboration.



When asked by Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, to assure the committee that he will not meddle in the work of the public universities, he said: “My style is not interference, my style is collaboration, my style is communication, my style is come and let us work together to make sure we get dividends for the country.”



Touching on access to quality secondary education in Ghana, he said he will ensure that all the disparities in second cycle education are addressed.



The Bosomtwe lawmaker further told the Committee that he will also investigate the causes of the poor performance in the examination by some of the schools and tackle the problem.



“We are going to look at all the disparities and ensure there are quality schools everywhere in the country,” he said.



He added “I saw the performance at Wa Senior High School and it is something that I am going to take on board to look at why the poor performance at that school in all the subject areas.



“I love data and so I am going to look at these and resolve the disparity challenges.”