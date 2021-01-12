General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

I won’t go back to school again because I am pregnant - Free SHS Beneficiary

A beneficiary of the free Senior School in the Western Region has refused to go back to school.



The 15-year-old girl (name withheld) says her reason is that she is pregnant and due to give birth in two months.



She was in form one and was preparing to go to form two when the Coronavirus outbreak hit Ghana and schools were closed.



The young lady disclosed on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that, she got pregnant because the young man responsible for her pregnancy was supporting her financially and so she had no option other than to have a relationship with him.



According to her, her parents could not take care of her needs, and when she even needed new clothes and food, they were unable to provide that for her.



Following this, she decided to date a galamsey operator who was giving her GH¢50 every day.



She has also refused to go back to school even if the parents decide to care for the baby.



She disclosed she would not be able to concentrate on her studies because her attention would be on her baby.