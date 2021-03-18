I won’t give up fighting for the marginalized - Ernesto Yeboah

General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Commander-in-Chief of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah says he is committed to fighting for the betterment of the marginalized in the society.



He made this comment after charges levelled against him for holding a vigil in honour of the late George Floyd were dropped by the police.



The charges were dropped after months of court proceedings and frustrations.



Mr Yeboah took to Facebook to express his unrelenting quest for fairness after police prosecution dropped the charges against him.



“The court proceedings and our subsequent victory must be seen as an opportunity for us to better understand the failings of our system, for us to understand what must be done for us to be free, for us to bolster our confidence in our ability to be the agents of change required to save Ghana, and Africa.



“We do not bear a grudge against the police who supervised our persecution. We have nothing against them – nothing. Their role within this highly discredited system is to maintain it for the ultimate beneficiaries, the political and financial elite maintaining a veneer of order and democracy to protect the interests of the privileged,” he said in a Facebook post.



He also called on the elected official to be accountable to the electorates. This, he believes will bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, the oppressed and the conquerors, the minority and majority.



“The Economic Fighters League will continue to push for a system that works for all. Ghana must-see Economic Democracy in our lifetime,” he added.



The leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, was discharged by the Accra Circuit Court 10.



Read the full post below:



Yesterday morning the court granted us freedom after the Prosecutor announced the state was withdrawing the case against us after we held a vigil in the wake of the killing of African-American, George Floyd.



While we celebrate this victory it is important not to lose sight of reality. Our event should never have been disrupted. The arrest and subsequent 10-month court proceedings should never have happened.



We are not yet free.



Our aim from day one has been to point out that ours is a broken democracy, a broken economic system that keeps a minority elite happy at the expense of the majority. This inspiration for our advocacy was recently echoed in part by Prof. Gyimah Boadi.



The system needs to be radically overhauled.



It is our patriotic responsibility to awaken those tranquillised into inaction by the perks of the system and to bring hope and positive energy to those oppressed into cynicism and despair.



The court proceedings and our subsequent victory must be seen as an opportunity for us to better understand the failings of our system, for us to understand what must be done for us to be free, for us to bolster our confidence in our ability to be the agents of change required to save Ghana, and Africa.



We do not bear a grudge against the police who supervised our persecution. We have nothing against them – nothing. Their role within this highly discredited system is to maintain it for the ultimate beneficiaries, the political and financial elite maintaining a veneer of order and democracy to protect the interests of the privileged. The police are oppressed too.



Ghanaians are disillusioned, but change is possible. We again ask the elected leaders of this nation to fulfil the yearnings of this generation to see a truly representative government that hears and works for the interest of the many and not the few.



The Economic Fighters League will continue to push for a system that works for all. Ghana must-see Economic Democracy in our lifetime.



We thank the various Black Lives Matter chapters, and all the other humanist organisations that solidarised and those that petitioned the President for our release. We thank our Lawyers who volunteered their services to the cause. We thank you for funding the entire legal expenses of this case, for liking, commenting, sharing and tweeting our posts to keep the world informed.



We are free from the shackles of the court, yes. But the work is not done.



Towards an inclusive democracy and economic system. Towards a Ghana in which all lives are valued. Towards a united Africa. Towards a world in which Black Lives Matter.



