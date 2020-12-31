General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

I won’t disturb the peace of Ghana – John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured the people of Ghana that he cherishes the peace of the country therefore, he will not act in any way to destroy it.



The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he values Ghana and all the people.



Mr Mahama explained that he refused to accept the results of the 2020 elections because of, among other things, his principles.



Addressing the nation on Wednesday, December 30 after he filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the results of the polls, Mr Mahama said “Increasingly, many of us who are trying to understand how the electoral commission arrived at the results of this last elections are being advised to forego the issues in the interest of peace.



“We are being reminded that Ghanaians are a peace-loving people and Ghana unlike many other nations on our dear continent of Africa have not succumbed to war or been plagued with violence.



“As a former president of Ghana, a county that I loved dearly, I am here to assure you that I know what it is to act in the interest of peace. I have always done so without reservation or hesitation. I know what it is to contest an election and to have the good people of this country choose my opponent to serve as their next president.



“I know what it is to concede. I have done so before. In 2016 when the elections was not called in my favour, I conceded. I concede in a congratulatory call to my opponent and then moved on after that, I concede in a public address to the good people of Ghana. I conceded not simply in the interest of peace and democracy but because I respect the will of the people. I did then and I still do now.



“So when I say that I will not concede this election, please know that I am not taking this decision lightly. I understand that it is not because of a desire for power, but because of dedication to principle and commitment to democracy.”



The petition he filed, among other reliefs, seeks a rerun of the presidential elections, asking the Court for an order to restrain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Second Respondent, from holding himself out as President-elect.









