'I won't agree' - Watch dramatic moment DNA result was announced for 'cursing woman' in viral video

General News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Saturday, June 3, 2023, GhanaWeb reported on a dramatic scene that unfolded on the premises of Nhyira FM when a DNA test result excluded a man as the father of a little girl.



The video captured the furious woman entering a trance-like state and unleashing a torrent of curses on her former lover.



In the preceding events, captured in a video, the woman identified as Ernestina initially appeared confident and calm before the announcement of the test results in the radio studios.



However, her demeanor immediately shifted to shock upon hearing the result. Seated beside her was her ex-lover, who dropped to his knees in gratitude to God upon learning the outcome.



"Mama, as for this issue, I will not agree. I will not agree at all," Ernestina exclaimed with a trembling voice to the show's host, Mama Efe. Her mother, seated on her left-hand side, echoed her daughter's sentiment, saying, "We won't agree."



The dramatic display of curses followed after the couple sought resolution for their paternity dispute on the radio program. Initially, the man, identified as Frederick, had accused the woman of having multiple partners and refused to accept the child as his.



To settle the matter, the show's management arranged for a DNA test to determine the child's true biological father.



On-air, the test results were interpreted and presented to the woman. The results clearly indicated that Frederick was not the father. However, instead of accepting the evidence, the woman vehemently denied its validity, claiming that she had only been intimate with Frederick. Her rejection of the results provoked the show host, who challenged her to take the case wherever she pleased.



After the tense exchange, the situation took an alarming turn once the couple left the radio station. Video footage captured the woman launching a verbal attack on Frederick, hurling curses and berating him in public.



"You are a bad person, you are a fool, you are useless to me, you are not a sensible man," the woman exclaimed.



She added, "I wanted you to beat me. I am pained about this, Frederick. I will let you beat me because you are a fool to me. Frederick, your mother, and all your family members will die... you have disgraced me, Frederick, and as a result, you will never give birth. Sex you may have, but you can never give birth in your entire life."





