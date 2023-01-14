I won't accept ministerial position in next NDC government - Inusah Fuseini

General News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale Central Constituency Alhaji Inusah Fuseini says he will not accept a ministerial appointment in subsequent government’s of the National Democratic Congress(NDC).



According to the former Roads and Highways Minister, he has paid his dues and contributed his quota to the governance and growth of the country in various capacities, hence there will be no need to take up a ministerial position when there young competent persons who should be given the opportunity to also serve.



He reiterated that his decision not to seek re-election to parliament was on his own terms to retire voluntarily from parliament.



In an interview on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz Fm’s State of Our Nation show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini said he will only accept an appointment from John Dramani Mahama’s next administration on condition that he is convinced there is no other young person capable of occupying such a position.



“I think there are many young guys who are coming up. Our party is a party of opportunities to people who are coming up. Wisdom doesn’t lie in the head of one man. When I’m given ministerial position I’ll tell His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to find someone else better than me to be in that position. If he says he cannot find, then I’ll accept it,” he said.



Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, a one time Minister for Lands and Natural Resources stood down in 2020 as a parliamentarian when he announced in 2018 that he was longer seeking re-election.



