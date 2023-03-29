I wished my son will bury me first - 85-year-old mother of late MP for Kumawu breaks silence

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The 85-year-old mother of late Member of Parliament for Kumawu Constituency, Madam Yaa Mansah says she wished she was the one to die ahead of her son.



Madam Yaa Mansah who expressed shock over her son's demise disclosed she prayed always for her son to bury her first.



Born on Tuesday, November 18, 1969,the MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he has been on admission for a serious ailment, at age 54.



Madam Yaa Mansah in an interview with OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Wednesday March 29, 2023 described her son's death as a big blow to the family.



For his part, brother of the late Legislator, Mr. Sarkodie said Basoah served well both as a politician and a family man.



He added that, the late MP was a devoted politician who served his party and nation well.



"Hon Basoah proved to be a devoted adherent of family values and his party's tradition change the lives of hundreds of people in his constituency "



Philip Basoah's Political career



Prior to sailing to Parliament, Mr. Basoah was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.



In 2017, the late Kumawu MP first came to Parliament after winning the 2016 Parliamentary elections in the constituency.



In the 2016 elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2 per cent of the total votes cast for the NPP.



In the 2020 general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1 per cent of the total votes cast.



The late Basoah was a member of the sixth and seventh Parliament.



Until his death, Basoah was the Chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises Committee of Parliament.