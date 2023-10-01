'I wish you well' - Charles Owusu to Alan Kyerematen on his new Movement

Politics of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Alan Kyerematen has resigned from the New Patriotic Party to pursue the presidential seat as an independent candidate.



He announced his decision during a press conference at the Movenpick Hotel on Monday saying "I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the NPP to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana as an independent presidential candidate".



He cited reasons for his breakaway stressing the New Patriotic Party has proven to him that his "services and contributions to the Party are not appreciated, and that my continuous stay in the Party will create further tension and division, which is an exact replay of circumstances that led to my decision to resign from the Party in 2008".



Alan Kyerematen, affectionately called 'Alan Cash', added his determination to end his strong ties with the ruling party is also because "the NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, 'behind the curtain power brokers” and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks".



Reacting to this position by Alan, Charles Owusu, who solidly supported his bid to become NPP flagbearer, in a melancholic tone, extended his well-wishes to Alan Kyerematen on his new political endeavor.



"We were all with him in an NPP vehicle heading somewhere and all of a sudden, he got off from the vehicle...who am I to remain in the vehicle?", he said proverbially.



"I wish him well," he emphasized while contributing to Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".