'I wish Sir John was alive' - Charles Owusu reminisces as Rawlings passes on

Sir John passed away at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in March

Ghana is mourning former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings who passed on to glory on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings was ill and admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he gave up at the age of 73.



Mr. Rawlings will be remembered for his bold statements and intense dislike for corruption.



As the nation weeps over their great leader, the Head of Operations of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu is also reminiscing the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.



Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly called Sir John, died this year amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.



He was also a former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Charles Owusu, commenting on Mr. Rawlings' demise during a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", became emotional as he recalled the wise sayings of Sir John.



According to him, he preferred Sir John incapacitated in a wheelchair than going to meet his ancestors.







"I wish Sir John is alive. He should even sit in a wheelchair but stay alive," he blurted out.



He also seized the opportunity to advise Ghanaians to live peacefully with one another stressing no matter a person's position or power in society, ''death is the end result''.



"We will all taste death. It doesn't matter how much money you have. It doesn't matter the leadership realms you're in," he added.





