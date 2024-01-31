I will work with my fellow contestants to ‘break the 8’; make Bawumia president - Mike Oquaye Jnr

Politics of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The parliamentary candidate of the NPP for the Dome Kwabenya constituency, Mike Oquaye Jnr, has said he intends to work with the support of fellow contestants in the just-ended primaries towards breaking the eight-year election cycle in Ghana, during the 2024 general polls.



In a post shared via Facebook, Mike Oquaye Jnr expressed gratitude to delegates of Dome-Kwabenya for the rousing support and the nod given to him in the primaries, where he ousted Sarah Adwoa Safo, the incumbent MP, in the race.



Oquaye Jnr added that he remains poised to support the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to become the next president of the republic.



“Your enthusiasm, hard work, and the countless hours you dedicated to this cause have not gone unnoticed. It is a testament to the democratic spirit that defines our party, and I believe we shall break the 8. We shall crown it with a total Victory and H.E. Dr. Bawumia will by the Grace of God be President of Ghana.



“As we move forward, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to the principles that have guided the NPP. Together, we are one body under our symbol the elephant. We can face the challenges that lie ahead, working collaboratively to bring positive change to Dome-Kwabenya. I am truly humbled by the opportunity to represent our constituency, and I pledge to uphold the trust you have placed in me with the utmost integrity and diligence,” Oquaye Jnr wrote via Facebook.



The Dome Kwabenya area, which is the largest constituency in the country, was one of the closely monitored constituencies in the NPP parliamentary primaries of Saturday, January 27, 2024.



Mike Oquaye Jnr contested the sitting MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, and won massively with over 1,000 votes of the total votes cast.







AE