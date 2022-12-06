I will use every legal means to protect my concessions – Okobeng Mining CEO warns

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Okobeng Mining Company, Nana Okobeng Amponsah, has issued a strong warning to individuals, groups of people, or organisations invading his mining concession at Dominase in the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Municipality of the Western Region to stop such illegality.



He indicated that he would use every legal means to protect his mining concession, which has become a target of encroachment.



Speaking in a telephone interview with GBC Ghana Online, the CEO of Okobeng Mining Company, reiterated his resolve to pursue all legal actions available to him and his company against anybody who is found to have undertaken any form of illegal activity on the said concession.



According to Nana Amponsah, vacant lands are not left anywhere in Ghana, and most of the lands or concessions in the Western regional enclave are owned by large-scale mining companies.



“I’m serving this notice to each and everyone that my concession within Dominase is out of bounds to any encroacher. Nobody should dare go near my land because there be dire consequences for those who will try even using a pick-axe to dig,” he emphasised.



He, therefore, cautioned would-be investors to be vigilant and do proper fact-checking with the Minerals Commission over any parcel of land that had been sold or leased out.