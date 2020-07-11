Politics of Saturday, 11 July 2020

I will unseat Ursula Owusu – NDC’s Ablekuma West parliamentary candidate

NDC's parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma West Constituency Rev. Kweku Addo

The Ablekuma West Constituency parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Reverend Kweku Addo has vowed to reclaim the constituency seat from the incumbent Member of Parliament Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 2020 general elections.



According to Rev. Kweku Addo, he is more focused on what he can do for the good people of the Ablekuma West Constituency than what his opponent is thinking and feeling.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Mac-Paradise Okocha Rev. Addo said: “Our elders say, your good works will eventually sell you and even in the good books [Bible], it says your good deeds or works will follow you. If you have done what an MP supposed to do for all this year’s why should you be afraid of a parliamentary candidate who is contesting you? He quizzes. “You should be sleeping and resting now because your good work should be speaking for you.’



“Anyway that’s is not my focus, all I want is for Ablekuma West to prosper, the youth will get a job, our communities will be clean, our mothers and sisters in the markets will have a flourish seals and for the kids to also go to school and how I will lobby for our bad roads to be put in Good Shape that is what I’m focusing on now. I’m more focused on what I suppose to do than what my opponent is feeling or thinking,” he added.



He also promised to hold a series of stakeholders engagement when elected as the MP for the area.

