I will unite Damongo NDC to reclaim seat - Zankawah

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

A contestant for the Damongo Constituency National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary primaries, lawyer Baba Sadique Zankawah has assured the people of the Damongo Constituency that he will change the narrative of the NDC in the constituency and move further to reclaim the seat.



Lawyer Zankawah made the pronouncements after submitting his nomination forms on 22nd March, 2023.



Hundreds of the youth of the NDC in Damongo accompanied Lawyer Zankawah to the party office to witness the submission of his forms.



In an address at the forecourt of the party’s office in Damongo, Lawyer Zankawah stated that the NDC lost the Damongo seat to the NPP because there is no unity in the rank and file of the party in the constituency which he will work seriously on in bringing everybody onboard to win the seat.



He indicated further that job creation for the youth and provision of portable drinking water is his major priority when he gets the opportunity to win the seat.



He further stressed on three basic areas to tackle under the Greater Damongo Agenda (GREDA) which comes with two components involving the internal and external components, explaining that, the internal component focuses on how to reorganize, recapture and transform the people.



He said the problems of the people in the constituency goes beyond money sharing when drinking water is a big problem citing the Canteen dam as a typical example.