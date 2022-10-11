I will support Bawumia on the basis of competence if he decides to contest as flagbearer - Abu Jinapor

General News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Abu Jinapor has declared, in no uncertain terms, that he will support the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia when the "time comes, and he decides to run" for the flagbearership of the NPP.



Speaking in Kpalbe on Sunday, in the Savannah Region, during the visit of the Vice President, as part of his working visit to the North, Abu Jinapor, who is also the Member of Parliament for Damongo, said, in his view, the best person to lead the NPP to the 2024 elections if he decides to contest when the time comes is none, but Dr Bawumia.



"At this moment, considering many things, including his competence and hard work, there is no other person. When the time comes and His Excellency the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia decides to contest, I will support him fully and work hard together party stakeholders in the Savannah Region for his hard work, and competence." Abu Jinapor said.



The Lands and Natural Resources Minister noted further that the 2024 Election won't be an easy battle and for the NPP to retain power, the party needs someone like Dr. Bawumua, who will be widely accepted and can effectively communicate everything the government and the party have done.



"Dr Bawumia has served with humility and honour and I can say without a doubt that, he has Savannah, the north and Ghana at heart," Abu Jinapor noted.



The Vice President resumed his working tour of the northern regions on Sunday in the Savannah Region.



As part of his programme, he paid courtesy calls on traditional rulers, and inspected government projects, including the Agenda 111 District Hospital in Kpalbe and the ongoing works on the Fufulso-Bunjai Road, before commissioning a market complex in Salaga.



Part of the Vice President's delegation are; Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery, Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul, Presidential Advisor on Health Dr. Nsia Asare, and Former Chief Whip Frederick Opare Ansah.



