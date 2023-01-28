I will support Ayorkor Botchwey to be next Commonwealth Secretary-General – Mahama

General News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has pledged his support for Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, should she contest for the position of the next Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.



According to him, he believes Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has what it takes to become the Commonwealth Secretary-General.



John Mahama made this known when he addressed a gathering at Chatham House in the United Kingdom on January 27, 2023, on the topic, ‘Africa’s strategic priorities and global role’.



“I’m hearing it for the first time that our Foreign Affairs Minister is interested in the position of the Commonwealth Secretary-General. I have worked closely with Baroness Patricia Scotland, she’s chosen me to lead several election observation missions in Kenya, Sierra Leone, and other places”.



“I know her very well, she’s been quite a capable Secretary General. Incidentally, she comes from the Caribbean, the Dominican. And so if it’s Africa’s turn, why not, I mean we will have a Ghanaian Secretary General female. It’s something I will support.”



The current Secretary-General of the Commonwealth is Patricia Scotland. She is the sixth person to hold the position.



Born in Dominica, Patricia Janet Scotland is the second Secretary-General from the Caribbean and the first woman to hold the post.



Madam Shirley was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Minister of Foreign Affairs in January 2017.



She was a member of the ECOWAS Parliament and also served as Vice-Chair on the NEPAD & APRM Committees.



She is also the former Member of Parliament for the Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency.



The Commonwealth Secretary-General is the head of the Commonwealth Secretariat, the central body which has served the Commonwealth of Nations since its establishment in 1965, and responsible for representing the Commonwealth publicly.



NYA/MA



