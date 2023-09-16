I will sue President Akufo-Addo for corruption after 2024 despite immunity - Lawyer Martin Kpebu

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has declared his intention to sue President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for alleged corruption once he leaves office in 2024, asserting that presidential immunity does not shield a former President from corruption charges.



In an interview on TV3/3FM's "The Keypoints" on Saturday, September 16, Kpebu expressed concerns about the delay in the removal of the former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Adwoa Safo. He suggested that this delay indicated potential corruption within the government.



"The immunity is for the things that he has done and not for acts like corruption," Kpebu explained, highlighting his determination to hold President Akufo-Addo accountable for any alleged corrupt practices.



However, Richard Ahiagbah, the Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), criticized Kpebu's persistent criticism of the president, describing it as "unexemplary."



