I will serve Krowor constituents with all my heart - Dorcas Naa Korklu assures party delegates

Politics of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: Japhet Festus Gbede

The parliamentary aspirant hopeful from the Krowor branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey, pledged that she is ready to serve the delegates, constituents, and the party with all her heart and strength if she eventually emerges as the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the forthcoming primary election.



Dorcas, who continued her campaign of serving Krowor NDC better in the constituency, appealed to the party's delegates to vote for her in the poll scheduled to hold next month on May, 13.



The front runner in the Krowor Constituency NDC parliamentary primary race, Dorcas Naa Korklu Afotey reiterated that she has what it takes to spark the developmental strides of the constituency after the four inglorious years of her soon-to-be predecessor in power.



She accused the incumbent of not having anything to offer after being part of the problem that plucked Krowor youths into joblessness, underdevelopment, and local economic misery.



She told the delegates of Krowor not to be deceived by allowing the incumbent, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, to return to power under any guise, as, according to her, it would be a return to maladministration in all areas.



She has pledged to prioritize tackling insecurity and investing in the youth within the party if elected.



The former HR of one of the leading companies in the country promised to do that by motivating the appropriate levels of ambition in the youth and women and building egos to help them find their purpose in life.



The aspirant, who commended the efforts of former President, John Dramani Mahama for investing in critical infrastructure and capacity building of the youth in recent years in spite of the security challenge in the country, said much still needed to be done if she wins.



Dorcas said there was still much work to be done to really help the traumatized members of the NDC by building a community of youth that could create a future for themselves and take full responsibility for their own fate, not only to survive the challenges of today but to prevail, succeed, and thrive.



"We want our youth to be prepared to identify opportunities and productively utilize luck," She said.



She said she returned to politics to demonstrate that politics was meant to serve the interests of the people.



A delegate and a supporter of the aspirant, who identified himself as Sheriff, told the media that they were supporting Dorcas because she is a politician of her word and had to demonstrate her leadership capacity at a different level.



He said that the people of the Krowor Constituency were calling for change and strongly supporting Dorcas's ambition to serve them.