I will run accountable government – Alan Kyerematen pledges

Politics of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: GNA

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Presidential Candidate for the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), has promised to ensure prudent use of the country’s resources to achieve development if elected president.



To do this, Kyerematen said that he would run an “accountable and corruption-resistant” government to combat corruption and reduce waste in the system.



Kyerematen pledged at the ARC’s official launch in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.



The ARC, formed by seven political and interest groups, seeks to provide an alternative political platform for Ghanaians and remove the duopoly of the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.



The coalition includes Akwasi Odike Adai, Leader of the Union Government Movement, Bishop Samuel Noi Mensah of the Ghana First Coalition, Reverend Stephen Ayensu of the Ghana Green Party, and Dr. Abu Sakara Foster of the National Interest Movement.



Others are Madam Augustina Cudjoe of the Third Force Movement; Henry Asante, a former Second Vice Chairman of the People’s National Convention and Emmanuel Wilson who leads the Crusaders Against Corruption.



Kyerematen who is the Founder and Leader of the Movement for Change, was endorsed as the flagbearer of the ARC for the 2024 presidential election.



Addressing members of the coalition and its teeming supporters, Kyerematen said the formation of the alliance marked a significant turn in the country’s political landscape.



The ARC, he said, provided a viable alternative to the NDC and the NPP, whose policies and programmes, had failed to develop the country over the last three decades.



Kyerematen outlined his strategy for the country, emphasizing the importance of effectively implementing transformational policies encompassing all aspects of national development under the Alliances’ endorsed Great Transformational Plan (GTP).



He said the private sector would play a crucial role in this agenda, describing the sector as the “engine” of economic growth of any country.



On women’s and youth development, the former Trade Minister promised to make the future better under his administration, emphasizing that he would prioritize their welfare and include their interests in the national development strategy.



He emphasised the need for Ghanaians to change their voting pattern, and vote for him and the ARC on December 7, to move the country forward.



He reiterated his commitment to run an all-inclusive government to foster national unity.



Kyerematen also called for a paradigm shift in societal attitudes and behaviours, urging Ghanaians to uphold the tenets of the rule of law to enable the country to sustain its peace and achieve its development goals.