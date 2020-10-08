Politics of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Rita Ansah, Contributor

I will run a decent campaign at La Dadekotopon - Tetteh Nyanyofio

Joseph Tetteh Gerald Nyanyofio is contesting the La Dadekotopon seat

Parliamentary Candidate for La Dadekotopon, Parliamentary Candidate for La Dadekotopon, Mr Joseph Tetteh Gerald Nyanyofio has pledged that his campaign will be devoid of insults and name-calling in a bid to maintain the peace and unity within the constituency.



According to Mr Nyanyofio, politics must be based on developmental agenda and progress of the township instead of insults and vulgar languages that usually characterize political campaigns across the country.



His comments were in response to the La Dadekotopon Traditional Council’s caution to politicians to desist from politics of insults ahead of the coming election, after the candidate was officially introduced to the council in Accra.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate congratulated the council for maintaining peace in the township adding that La has distinguished itself as far as maintaining peace and order was concerned.



Mr Nyanyofio who described himself as a true La citizen, assured the council that they would be guided in sharing their message and run a peaceful campaign for the unity within the township to be maintained.



He said, he would ensure that the La people would receive everything that is due them and would never turn his back on his people.



He sought blessings and assured them of his readiness to partner them to ensure La took its proper place in the capital.



The La Shikiteele Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, said insults and inappropriate languages in the name of campaign by politicians do not help maintain peace within community and must therefore be avoided.



“Politicians and their followers must use decent languages and base their campaigns on developmental issues instead of insults just to discredit their opponents. Good messages would help maintain peace and unity in La,”he stated.



According to Nii Koofeh, the council also shared the vision of the political parties in their quest to develop the community and country at large.



He said, they associate with efforts towards a peaceful election in the constituency and more importantly, ensuring that politicians do tarnish the image of traditional leaders during their campaigns.



‘’It is time to make sure they all come together as they share the same vision to help the citizenry and endevour to consult traditional leaders at all times,” he stressed.



