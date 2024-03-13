I will roll out a comprehensive strategy to resolve water crisis – Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to roll out what he has termed a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing water accessibility in Accra.



The former president said there was a need for proactive measures to tackle the pressing water crisis in the region.



He made the remarks while addressing the regional house of his chiefs during his Building Ghana Tour.



He noted that significant strides were made in augmenting water capacity between Professor Mills’ administration and his tenure.



He, however, lamented that the situation had not improved since the NPP took over.



“We also want to expand water supply to Accra. Accra is going very fast. Recently, the Ghana Water Company complained that they can’t keep up with the supply of water because of the fast expansion. What you do is you plan ahead and that is what we did.



“Between Professor Mills’ time and my time, we added 40 million gallons of water to Accra’s water supply. In the last eight years, there has not been a single drop expansion in Accra’s water supply. So why do you expect that the water will be enough?



“This is a city that is growing. And so after we added 40 million gallons, at least in eight years, you should have added another 20 million gallons. We have started planning ahead already that when we come into office, we are going to increase the water supply to Accra," he said.