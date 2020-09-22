Politics of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

I will restore eroded glory of Ablekuma West – NDC Candidate

NDC parliamentary aspirant for Ablekuma West Constituency, Rev Kweku Addo

The Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Ablekuma West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has promised to restore what he claims is the eroded image and glory of the constituency.



Rev Kweku Addo said the Constituency, which is largely Dansoman, was hailed as one of the prestige areas in Accra, but such image has been eroded in the years gone by.



The NDC Parliamentary Candidate gave the promise in an interview on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene hosted by Nana Yaw Opare on Monday, September 21 while sharing his views on the constituency.



Rev Addo expressed sadness that sea erosion has eroded portions of the Dansoman Community, especially those along the coast and promised to help the residents should he become the MP in the 2020 election.



“I am sad this evening because the sea has eroded portions of Dansoman, those along the beach. I went there and encouraged them and I will help them when I win.”



He said, “the sea is eroding them but I will replace the lost glory when I win and become the MP”.



Employment



The man of God said most of the people in the Constituency need jobs to survive but such opportunities are not available for the people, especially the youth.



“I will open an employment secretariat where people would be counselled on what to do to gain employment,” he promised.



Bad roads



Rev Addo said instead of upgrading the bad roads, the main road which was motorable was asphalted but the inner roads are in a deplorable state.



He suggested that the inner roads should have been tarred instead of what they did.



The man of God noted that this year has been declared a Year of Roads, yet Dansoman and the entire constituency has not seen any road.



Rev Addo said the Constituency which was carved out of Ablekuma South has never seen any development since it was made a municipal.

