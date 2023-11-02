I will resign as Board Chairman of Ghana Gas if I lose NPP primaries - Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has declared his intention to resign as the board chairman of Ghana Gas should he fail to secure the NPP leadership in the November 4, 2023 primaries.



Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa TV on November 1, 2023, he revealed that he desires to address misconceptions regarding his role and compensation as the Ghana Gas board chairman.



He explained that there are widespread claims that he is benefitting financially from his position, which he said is far from the truth.



He clarified that he is paid GH¢2,600 for each board meeting he attends, and these meetings often occur at irregular intervals, sometimes with several months passing between them.



"Sometimes three months we haven't even gone for a meeting. Funny enough, I didn't even know how much I take, so when those conversations started, I went to ask the secretary, and I was told I take GH¢2,600,” he said.



Agyapong also revealed that he had discussed his resignation with some board members, including the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, commonly known as NAPO.



However, according to him, certain members have been reluctant to let him step down from his position, citing his positive contributions to the organization.



“I have told the board members, several times that I just want to resign. Even last week I was discussing it with NAPO, the minister, that I wanted to resign and go, but the board was even begging me not to leave. NAPO was advising me that I shouldn't leave.



“Go and sample opinions from the workers from Ghana Gas, changes that I have brought, investments that they have made. I have that leadership quality you can't take it from me,” he added.



He continued “If lose, I will stop, whoever will talk I won't listen, I will leave, they have created the impression that there is money they to be looted.”



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







