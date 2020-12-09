General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: GNA

I will represent everyone in Parliament - Okoe Vanderpuyie

Alfred Okoe Vanderpuyie, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South

Alfred Okoe Vanderpuyie, the Member of Parliament (MP) elect of the Ablekuma South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, has given the assurance that constituents that he would serve the interest of all.



Mr Vanderpuyie, who contested the Parliamentary election on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), gave the assurance after he was declared the MP elect for the Constituency.



He defeated his main contender, Mr Bernard Brown of the New Patriotic Party, to retain the seat.



Mr Vanderpuyie garnered a total of 36,896 valid votes, whilst Mr Brown polled 23, 198 votes for the Parliamentary elections.



For the presidential election, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party polled 23,760 votes with Mr John Dramani Mahama of the NDC getting 35, 489 votes; Christian Kwabena Andrews of the Ghana Union Movement, 249; Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Conventional People's Party, 36; Akua Donkor of the Great Freedom Party, 14; and Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party polling six votes.



Mr Hassan Ayariga of the All People's Party polled 12 votes whilst Kofi Percival Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana had 17 votes.



Mr David Aspesera of the People's National Convention had two votes, Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People's Party, 15; Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings of the National Democratic Party, four, and Alfred Kwame Walker, an Independent Candidate, eight votes.



The Constituency is made up five electoral areas; Korle-Bu, Korle Gonno, Mamprobi, New Mamprobi and Chorkor; and has 197 polling stations

