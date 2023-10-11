I will reclaim Ledzokuku Constituency seat for NPP — Ibrahim Adjei

Politics of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: GNA

Ibrahim Adjei, New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Ledzokuku Constituency has said that he is the best to lead the party in the constituency to reclaim the seat from the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 parliamentary election.



He said he had the hope that he was going to win the election due to the feedback he was receiving on his campaign tour in the Constituency.



“This is a pointer to the fact that the people in the constituency wanted to change the narrative regarding the ‘old stock,” Adjei said.



Adjei, who is the Assistant Secretary to the President, was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra on Monday.



He said: “I have done a lot of underground work and that when given the nod by the delegates, I will win the seat for NPP and break the jinx for the party to make history.”



The NPP Parliamentary aspirant said there was a lot of challenges in the Constituency with regards to infrastructure, job creation and tourism potential, adding that ‘I am sure I am the one to lead the Constituency to victory.’



Adjei said he was a businessman who had a lot of businesses dotted around the Constituency which had offered jobs to some of the youth.



He said through his initiative he had been able to offer jobs to more than 1,000 people in the Constituency in both private and the public sector.



Adjei said one of his major priorities was to establish a university and a health facility in the constituency to complement government’s efforts of providing quality education and healthcare for all Ghanaians.



“I will also establish retail outlets for fishermen and provide them with solar panels to enable them to expand their businesses,” he said.



He called on the youth and his followers, in particular, to campaign based on issues devoid of insults and intimidation.



“All the aspirants in the Constituency belong to the NPP stock and as such there is no need for them to quarrel and trade in insults and intimidation during their campaign,” Adjei added.