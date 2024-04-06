I will provide cars for journalists when I become president - Akua Donkor

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has promised to provide vehicles for journalists if she wins the 2024 general elections.



According to her, the media plays a crucial role in the development of the nation, hence, she will prioritise the needs of journalists and address their challenges accordingly.



She aslo stated she would succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he leaves office because she is confident of winning the presidential elections.



Speaking in an interview with Roselyn Felli on JoyPrime TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Akua Donkor disclosed the plan she has for journalists should her presidential ambition come to pass.



“When Akufo-Addo leaves office, I will take over. When I come into power, I will provide journalists with cars, but it will not be everyone. I will give every station a vehicle regardless of whether they have one or not. I am saying this because media work is very important to the nation."



The GFP presidential candidate will be competing with the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama; and other candidates of the various political parties.



The general elections are slated for December 7, 2024.



SB/NOQ