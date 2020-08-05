Politics of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

I will probe PNC officials over misappropriation of GH¢ 200,000 - Samson Asaki

Samson Asaki, flagbearer hopeful of the People’s National Convention Party (PNC)

A flagbearer hopeful of the People’s National Convention Party (PNC), Samson Asaki Awingobit, has declared his intention to investigate some party officials accused of misappropriating funds meant for the party.



Speaking on Sungmaale FM in Wa in the Upper West Region, Asaki said some officials of the PNC went for funds of about GH¢200,000 for the party’s operations, but ended up under-declaring the amount.



According to him, the money which was meant for the monitoring of the ongoing EC voter registration exercise and that of the party’s regional and constituency elections, rather ended up in the pocket of friends and cronies of some party leaders, with some using the money to fund their personal political ambitions.



“I will investigate and cause the arrest of any party official involved in the misappropriation of the 200,000ghc funding from the NPP if given the nod. Ask these party officials going round campaigning with money meant for the party, what has been their contribution to the growth of the PNC” he added.



“Some even served as MPs on the ticket of the party. What was their contribution and how many PNC supporters or members did they help to secure jobs?.”



Samson Asaki Awingobit who is in the Upper West Region to campaign also met with the regional and constituency executives of the party in Wa.





