General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I will not let you down – Akufo-Addo’s victory message to Ghanaians

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to deliver on the promises he made to Ghanaians in his campaign for a second term.



Nana Akufo-Addo in a victory speech after being declared the winner of the 2020 elections expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the confidence reposed in him.



He said that he will continue to work to revive the Ghanaian economy and ensure that the country’s interest is at the heart of any step his government will take.



“Just as I have been doing since 2017, I give you my word, that I will continue to work very hard to build a prosperous and progressive Ghana for which we yearn. The size and margin of this election constitute for me an endorsement of the policies and programs initiated by my government.”



“I am determined to do all in my power to accomplish the task of this new mandate and thereby justify the confidence reposed in me. I assure you fellow Ghanaians that I will do my best not to let you down.”



Nana Akufo-Addo also promised to work with the minority members in parliament.



“The Ghanaian people through the results have made it loud and clear that the two parties must work together for the good of the country. Now is the time for each and every one of us, irrespective of our political affiliations, to work hard and place Ghana where we want it to be.”



Nana Akufo-Addo, who led the New Patriotic Party into the December 7 polls, obtained 6,730,413 votes out of a total of 13,434,574, representing 51.59% while the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama garnered 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total ballots cast.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.