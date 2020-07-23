General News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

I will not leave Atta Mills Institute for active position in NDC – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Former Spokesperson at the Presidency and now Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has intimated that Ghanaians will miss his signature warrior chants on campaign trails because he will not take up a role in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) if asked by his party to do so.



He made this revelation during an interview on Happy Morning Show (HMS) on Happy 98.9 FM with Samuel Eshun.



"It is impossible. I don’t see how any responsible parent having struggled, cried, prayed and given birth to a child will just abandon the child because of fame. Besides, I am not a magician. I am a hard worker. Atta Mills Institute has been eight years of thinking and planning and preparation’’ he said.



He mentioned that he left his job to join former President John Evans Atta Mills even though people labelled him a fool for doing that for a serial loser (Atta Mills).



"President Mills called me into an election. I resigned from my job, he was not even the flagbearer then. So I was going to work for someone who was not a flagbearer yet. People said I was mad. I am a man of conviction. I walk by faith and apply by faith. So this was a man people thought was a serial loser but when he called me just like Christ called his disciples, it was a calling.



So that is how much faith I had in the man. My relationship with him was a father-son relationship. I see myself as the Peter or the rock on which the Atta Mills Institute is being built. Not that my name will be glorified but God’s name will be glorified and the legacy of a good president will be glorified’’ he narrated.



He also praised Nana Akufo-Addo for exhibiting decisive leadership for calling his party communicators to order when his party communicators were insulting the running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama’s Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.



"Like every government, the Akufo-Addo administration has its challenges, but I will commend him for decisive leadership. He was in isolation when some communicators were insulting Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang. He called his party communicators via zoom and asked them to put a stop to that and since then nobody has insulted Jane again, that is decisive leadership. The Akufo-Addo government is, however, challenged when it comes to the delivery of promises’’ he said.



The Atta Mills Institute is a non-governmental and non-profit, Policy Brainbox with a social-democratic orientation anchored on the ideas/ideals that defined the human existence of John Evans Atta-Mills, Vice President and President of the Republic of Ghana, between 1996-2000 and 2009-2012, respectively.





