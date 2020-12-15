Politics of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

I will not contest Madina election - Saddique Boniface

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Boniface Abubakar Saddique lost his seat in the polls

Defeated Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, has indicated that he has aborted his earlier plan of contesting the parliamentary election results which saw the National Democratic Congress’ candidate unseating him.



Constituents in Madina voted against the incumbent MP denying him a second term in office on Monday, December 7.



The NDC’s Lawyer Francis Xavier-Sosu won the seat with 62,127 votes against Saddique Boniface who had 46,785.



Speaking in an interview on Citi TV monitored by GhanaWeb, he revealed that he has conceded defeat and will no longer contest the result in court.



“Some of us have accepted it in good faith. I thought of taking it to court but I have decided not to. I believe in the principle that elections are won at the polling station People who were supposed to do proper manning refused to do so and thought were harming me. But they have forgotten that when a vehicle is involved in an accident, the quantum of injury differs from person to person,” he stated.



The Member of Parliament who doubles as the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President believes that his good works in his constituency speaks for itself and prayed the MP-elect could fit into his shoes as his achievements were unprecedented.



“Check all the MPs in Greater Acra and see the level of development I brought to Madina but today I pray that we get another MP who can do the same,” he added.







