I will never support any MP again - Kennedy Agyapong vows

Politics of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong says he's no longer going to support any incumbent or aspiring MP financially.



The Vehement MP, who is one of the Presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), believes his good is often paid with evil



"I believe if God has blessed you with something, there's nothing wrong with sharing it with others; but this time I'm no longer doing that. To use my money to help MPs, I'd rather give it to the beggars on the street. What these MPs have done to me, I'll never give my ghc1 to an MP or aspiring one..." he said in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme.



