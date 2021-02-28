General News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I will never legalize same-sex marriage - Akufo-Addo finally breaks silence

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has broken his silence on the raging issue of same-sex relations, declaring that his administration will never legalize same-sex marriage in the country.



Speaking at an event in Asante Mampong to outdoor the second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo stated:



“It will not be under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legalized in Ghana; it will never happen in my time as president.”



This statement from President Akufo-Addo will bring finality to the raging issue of same-sex relations in the country for the past two weeks.



The opening of an office for the LGBTQI+ group in Ghana and statements made by some ministerial nominees during vetting have culminated in a highly divisive and emotive discussion on the matter, with the police eventually closing down the office.



Some persons and religious groups have been calling on the President to break his silence on the matter.



“I will want to see the government come to state a clear position on that but the offices, in my view and speaking for all Muslims, must be closed immediately,”, Sheikh Aremeyaw, the spokesperson for the National Chief Imam said in an interview.







