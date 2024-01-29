I will never leave any part of Hohoe undeveloped – MP Peter Amewu

Politics of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: GNA

Mr John-Peter Amewu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate of Hohoe and Railway Development Minister, has reiterated his commitment to developing the Hohoe Constituency.



He said although not all areas in the area had seen major developmental projects yet, it did not mean they had been neglected and assured all constituents to be patient.



“Be with me, my brothers and sisters. Not all will see development at a go. Some will see it in the morning, others in the afternoon and some in the evening,” he said during his acclamation as the parliamentary candidate.



Mr Amewu said the success of his political journey was a result of his 20-year plan that he had nurtured and commended all who believed in him.



He urged the electorates to vote massively for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in this year’s election adding that he (Peter Amewu) was already in Parliament for a second term.



Mr Makafui Woanya, the Volta Regional Chairman of the Party, said the economy was progressing gradually and assured that everything would be in the favour of the NPP.



He said the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy had produced tremendous results and must be commended while referencing the Hohoe Sports Stadium as a good AstroTurf sports facility.



Mr Anthony Kondobrey, the Hohoe Constituency Chairman of the NPP, said the work of an MP required an experienced personality and not someone who was coming to experiment.



He asked the electorate to vote for Mr Amewu for a second term tenure.



Mr Daniel Noble Awume, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the development of the Constituency was enough evidence to the electorate to avoid mistakes that would regress it.



He said as the MCE, he had commissioned more than 15 projects last year while preparing for more in 2024.



Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, the Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, performed the acclamation and the Volta Regional Chairman led Mr Amewu to take the oath of office.



The event drew traditional rulers, national and regional executives and stalwarts of the Party, electorates and party sympathisers.