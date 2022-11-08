'I will never forget you' - Lady Rev Heward-Mills celebrates late son on his birthday

General News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

The first lady of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Lady Rev. Mrs. Adelaide Heward-Mills celebrated her late son, Dr. David Heward-Mills, on the occasion of his birthday.



In a post shared on Facebook on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Lady Heward-Mills expressed how she misses her son, who she described as a humble and kind person.



“Dr. David Heward-Mills - My beloved, cherished, priceless and lovely son. You had a heart of gold full of love and service for many. It's your birthday today, the 8th of November.



“To say you are terribly missed by all of us is mildly put. It's not been easy but God's healing graciously continues for me on this side,” parts of the post read.



“Isaiah 49:15 - The Lord answered, "Could a mother forget a child who nurses at her breast? Could she fail to love an infant who came from her own body? Even if a mother could forget, I will never forget you. Jesus has not forgotten you David, rest peacefully in His bosom,” she added.



Dr. David Heward-Mills would have turned 32 today but for his untimely demise.



He was the firstborn son of Lady Heward-Mills and her husband, Dag Heward-Mills, founder of Lighthouse Chapel International.



According to reports, Dr. Heward-Mills, who was a medical doctor, died in the United States of America on Friday, April 15, 2022, after a short illness.



Before his demise, he worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia, South Carolina, in the United States of America for 1 year and 11 months.



