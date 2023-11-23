I will never forget this - Dormaahene reacts to his injunction from Berekumhene’s funeral

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area (Dormaahene), Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II, has commented on the injunction filed against him to stop him from attending the final funeral rite of the late paramount chief of the Berekum Traditional Area (Berekumhene), Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The Sunyani High Court reportedly issued an injunction preventing Nana Agyeman Badu II, from participating in the burial rites of the late Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The court's decision follows a legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the burial.



Sources suggest that the Dormaahene's intention to attend the burial simultaneously with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, prompted the legal intervention to avert possible clashes.



Speaking on the matter in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Dormaahene indicated that he was advised against attending the funeral by the Minister for National Security and the Minister for Chieftaincy.



He said that even though he is not disturbed about what happened, he would never forget it.



“The Minister for National Security called me; the Minister for Chieftaincy called me and when I listened to what they were saying I was amused and at the same time sad.



“But I am not disturbed by this because I'm the one who was going to honour the Berekumhene … I have nothing to say regarding what has happened. But I would forever remember what has happened.. one day, I would become important to the people of Berekum,” he said in Twi.



Watch the Dormaahene’s remarks in the video below:







BAI/NOQ







Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.